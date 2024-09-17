Choreo LLC Buys New Shares in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Atrion in the 1st quarter valued at $2,299,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Atrion Price Performance

Atrion stock opened at $459.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.19. The company has a market capitalization of $809.46 million, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. Atrion Co. has a one year low of $274.98 and a one year high of $503.24.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

