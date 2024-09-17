Choreo LLC Buys Shares of 2,269 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 102.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after buying an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $167.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $191.13.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.43%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on OC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

