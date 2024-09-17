Choreo LLC Invests $371,000 in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,371 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 35,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

SAN stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

