Choreo LLC Invests $415,000 in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,390,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 16.2% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,758,000 after acquiring an additional 87,258 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 582,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 567,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EEFT. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $98.59 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average of $106.37.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

