Choreo LLC Lowers Position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $647,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 157.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 39,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

DCF opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.