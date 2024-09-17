Choreo LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 393,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,681 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 852,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,032,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,372,000 after purchasing an additional 293,337 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 540,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 63,685 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

DVAX stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 14.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 185.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

