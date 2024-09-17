Choreo LLC Makes New $414,000 Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho cut Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $171.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.82 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

