Choreo LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. CWM LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 26.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,394 shares of company stock worth $275,691. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of SYNA opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.47. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.83 and a 1 year high of $121.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Synaptics

Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.