Choreo LLC Purchases 1,804 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 18.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $19,417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 905,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,208,000 after purchasing an additional 160,723 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 661.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 90,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $72,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,677,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $72,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,677,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $383,257.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,581 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $36.88.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

