Choreo LLC Purchases 605 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,814,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,513,000 after buying an additional 35,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,593,000 after acquiring an additional 37,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,560,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,881,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 846,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.90.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Featured Stories

