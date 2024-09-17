Choreo LLC Purchases New Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,092 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $157,305,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 999.0% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 400,911 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,985,000 after acquiring an additional 364,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 6,720.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 253,761 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $115,082,000 after acquiring an additional 204,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.17. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.