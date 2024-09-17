Choreo LLC Purchases New Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

