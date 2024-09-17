Choreo LLC Purchases Shares of 11,158 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,380,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,656,000 after buying an additional 503,479 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.35%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

