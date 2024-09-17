Choreo LLC Purchases Shares of 12,150 Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.0 %

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLL. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.