Choreo LLC Purchases Shares of 7,993 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 3,504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.68.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

