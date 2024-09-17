Choreo LLC Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $214.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.83 and its 200-day moving average is $187.92.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

