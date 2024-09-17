Choreo LLC Takes Position in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc increased its position in VF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 14,729,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,501,000 after buying an additional 473,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,059,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in VF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,951,000 after buying an additional 590,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in VF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,481,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 473,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. VF Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

VF ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VF Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on VF from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on VF from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VF from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on VF from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

