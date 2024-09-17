Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHUY. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $37.50 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $37.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.46 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,293,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

