Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $193.75 to $212.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.50 to $142.50 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.41.

Cintas Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $204.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $118.68 and a 1 year high of $209.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.35.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

