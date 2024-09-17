Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.60

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.14. Citizens shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 62,478 shares.

Citizens Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $154.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Citizens had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $62.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Citizens

In other news, CEO Jon Stenberg acquired 12,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $37,171.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 28,633 shares of company stock worth $80,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 26.8% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 418,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 88,415 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

