Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.02. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 3,227 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.26%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

