Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $95.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

