Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,654 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 277,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 70,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

