Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 733 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,417,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

JHEM opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.