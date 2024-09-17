Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 22,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $218.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $140.39 and a 1-year high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

