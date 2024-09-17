Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDY. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $978.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

