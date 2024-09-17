Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.28% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,856,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 589,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 79,739 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 502,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 60,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 43,901 shares during the last quarter.

DIAL stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $18.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

