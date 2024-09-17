Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 654.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FT. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 164,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 653,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 26,843 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,408 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000.

Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

