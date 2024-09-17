Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 231,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 140,931 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,792,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $605,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance
RSPU opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $296.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.49.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
