Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

TRN stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRN

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.