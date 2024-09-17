Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 294.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 46.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in ATI by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the fourth quarter worth $174,000.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

