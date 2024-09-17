Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Unity Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 245.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE U opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $43.54.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at $168,876,112.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,672 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,015. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

