Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.67% of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMHI. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $50.91.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

