Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.79% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRPT. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 624,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 183,222 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $829,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 1,253.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 706,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 654,705 shares during the period.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

CRPT opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 2.36. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

About First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

