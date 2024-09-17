Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 2,651.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.0 %

NHI opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.16.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NHI

National Health Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.