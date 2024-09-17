Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,595 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,646,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 484,529 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 29,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MCR opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

