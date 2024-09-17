Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,451,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 12,403,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,567 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 86.4% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 353,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 163,719 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 67,478 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

