Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,868 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,145,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 205,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

