Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 866 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.37% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Announces Dividend

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

