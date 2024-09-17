Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 935 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after buying an additional 141,552 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

