Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,737,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,301,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 164,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $619.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $722,101.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 473,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,146.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,122,262 shares in the company, valued at $22,445,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $722,101.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 473,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,146.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

