Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.25.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

AEIS stock opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $119.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

