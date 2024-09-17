Comparing TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) & ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) and ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of TomTom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of ePlus shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of ePlus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TomTom and ePlus”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TomTom N/A N/A N/A $0.11 46.51 ePlus $2.20 billion 1.15 $115.78 million $4.33 21.55

Profitability

ePlus has higher revenue and earnings than TomTom. ePlus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TomTom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares TomTom and ePlus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TomTom N/A N/A N/A ePlus 4.98% 12.32% 6.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TomTom and ePlus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TomTom 0 0 0 0 N/A ePlus 0 2 0 0 2.00

ePlus has a consensus price target of $86.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.29%. Given ePlus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ePlus is more favorable than TomTom.

Summary

ePlus beats TomTom on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments. The Consumer segment generates revenue from the sale of portable navigation devices and mobile applications. The company was founded by Pieter Andreas Geelen, Harold Goddijn, Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux, and Peter-Frans Pauwels in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services. The Financing segment engages in financing arrangements, such as sales-type and operating leases; loans and consumption-based financing arrangements; and underwriting, management, and disposal of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT, communication-related, and medical equipment; and industrial machinery and equipment, office furniture and general office equipment, transportation equipment, and other general business equipment directly, as well as through vendors. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, healthcare, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

