Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Short Interest Up 5.5% in August

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,230,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 14,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

