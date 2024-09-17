Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.3 %

ED stock opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

