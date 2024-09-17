Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,099 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.80% of Construction Partners worth $52,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17,700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 244.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Construction Partners Stock Up 3.2 %

Construction Partners stock opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.57 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Construction Partners

In other news, Director Mark R. Matteson sold 25,408 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $1,574,533.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

