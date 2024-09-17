Contrasting Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) and Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Bandwidth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bandwidth and Gaxos.ai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 1 3 5 0 2.44 Gaxos.ai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Bandwidth presently has a consensus price target of $25.71, suggesting a potential upside of 46.19%. Given Bandwidth’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Gaxos.ai.

This table compares Bandwidth and Gaxos.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -3.21% -1.89% -0.53% Gaxos.ai N/A -75.80% -70.37%

Risk & Volatility

Bandwidth has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaxos.ai has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bandwidth and Gaxos.ai”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $662.03 million 0.72 -$16.34 million ($1.12) -15.71 Gaxos.ai $275.00 9,826.11 -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Gaxos.ai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bandwidth.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Gaxos.ai on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

About Gaxos.ai

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

