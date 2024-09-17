Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.15 and last traded at C$5.99. Approximately 129,509 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 126,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVO shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.94.

The company has a market cap of C$322.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.01.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$44.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.87 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coveo Solutions Inc. will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

