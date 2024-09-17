Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNFree Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRR.UN. Raymond James upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRR.UN

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$15.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.68 and a 12 month high of C$15.97.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -317.86%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.