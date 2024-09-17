Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRR.UN. Raymond James upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.53.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRR.UN

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$15.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.68 and a 12 month high of C$15.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -317.86%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.