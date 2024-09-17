Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 439,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $130,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 404,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 104,136 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 39.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 322,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 92,011 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a market cap of $493.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

